Bronze for the mixed team of Elia Canales and Miguel Alvarinho at the World Cup in Antalya

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson

AndThe Spanish shooting team never gets off the podium. After a particularly wonderful 2022 led by Miguel Angel Alvarinhoand Galician and Elia Canales They took bronze in the mixed team event of the repeated arch at the World Cup in Antalya (Turkey), the first competition of the season.

The Spaniards, who did impressively in the individual heats – Canales was second, and Alvarino, fifth – started as the third seed in the mixed team event and They made their first appearance in the round of 16 by defeating Colombia 6-2.

Already in the quarter-finals, winning 5-1 against Japan before losing in the semi-finals (2-6) against the United States. So it’s time to play for bronze against the powerful Turkish Olympic champion Put Gazoz and Ezgi BazaranWho did not even give up throwing darts. The Spanish duo finally won 5-4 (37-33, 34-35, 35-34, 35-38 and 19-17).

next to, The Spanish team finished fourth after losing the bronze match against France (2-6). While the men’s team fell (2-6) to Bangladesh in the round of 16.

in individual competition, Pablo Acha and Elia Canales both reached the quarter-finals But there were no Spaniards in the fight for medals.

The second World Cup, among the five matches scheduled including the final in Hermosillo (Mexico), will be held in Shanghai from May 16-21.

