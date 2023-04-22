Los Pumitas closed out a perfect tour of the United States

Argentina’s youth rugby team finished a perfect tour of North America and are now fully aiming for their next goal: M20 World Cup to be held in South Africa. These days of working with the full team were very useful for the coaching staff to reach the ecumenical competition in the best possible way.

Both matches were victorious for pomite v. Hawes of the United States. The first match was 33-12 while in the last friendly they were in a comprehensive 26-0 win, Franco Rossito, Benjamin Grondona, Gennaro Podesta and Maximiliano Fischela scoring the silver tries.

With no time to rest, the team will head back to the country and focus on their next target: the Category World Cup to be held in South Africa from June 24 to July 14. It will be the return of the Youth World Cup after three years of inactivity due to the pandemic, and the Argentine boys will participate in Group C with the hosts, Italy and Georgia.

Pumitas in 1987 began their participation in the FIFA World Youth Championship, in which they won seven titles: 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996 and 1997. From 2008 it became the FIFA U-20 World Championship and Argentina played all editions, the third place achieved by In the 2016 World Cup in England, his best result.