Los Pumitas closed out a perfect tour of the United States

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Argentina’s youth rugby team finished a perfect tour of North America and are now fully aiming for their next goal: M20 World Cup to be held in South Africa. These days of working with the full team were very useful for the coaching staff to reach the ecumenical competition in the best possible way.

Both matches were victorious for pomite v. Hawes of the United States. The first match was 33-12 while in the last friendly they were in a comprehensive 26-0 win, Franco Rossito, Benjamin Grondona, Gennaro Podesta and Maximiliano Fischela scoring the silver tries.

