Jose Ramon Fernandez attacks the Mexican national team coach: “Diego Coca lies”

23 hours ago Sharon Hanson

the Mexican national team He did not exceed a par with his counterpart United State In a friendly match they held GlendaleAnd Arizona.

he Tricolor He went on five consecutive matches without being able to defeat his archrival, with a record of three defeats and two draws.

The last victory dates back to September 7, 2019, approximately three years and eight months ago.

This situation caused the analysis tables to criticize the members Mexican national team to maintain this passive inertia.

In a program chronometer to ESPNAnd Jose Ramon Fernandez He raised his voice and questioned the Argentine coach Diego Coca.

“We don’t want him to lose Mexican national teamWe want him to get better, just to get better and excel United State; He went five games without beating the United States.”

In addition, he swipe selector Mexico To highlight the personality of his players in the match against the Stars and Stripes team.

“Lie lie Diego Coca. Prominent figure. What is the character?

