The US House of Representatives has approved banning transgender athletes from playing women’s sports

WASHINGTON, DC – The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to protect the rights of female players and prevent transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Members of the House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass the Women and Girls in Sports Protection Act. This action will modify Title IX to recognize that a person’s gender is the same as the gender they were given at birth. It would also threaten the funding of any federally funded school or university that would allow transgender athletes to compete on a women’s team.

Republicans say it’s about fairness and protecting women and girls from unfair competition with biological men.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) stated when the bill was passed: “They (women and girls) have struggled and achieved excellence, learning the value of teamwork and hard work.” But because they’re forced to compete against biological men, they miss out on the opportunities they deserve. “

Democrats say the bill banishes a vulnerable group for political gain.

“This is about being there for all of America’s kids, including trans kids, who just want to be able to live and belong and have friends,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). And this is something that basically all Americans, I think, all good and decent Americans support.”

All of this comes as at least 20 states have instituted similar protections for girls, barring transgender athletes from competing in kindergarten through high school or college.

Polls show that most Americans agree. The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found last year that 55% of Americans oppose allowing transgender athletes to compete in high school girls’ sports, and 58% oppose it at the college and professional levels.

Some sports personalities have also spoken out on this topic.

Brad Holmes, general manager of the Detroit Lions, delivers a message at the pre-draft press conference. “I support women and girls in sports” surprising!!! Thank you pic.twitter.com/bq5lJIFyrL —Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 21, 2023

ESPN’s Samantha Ponder tweeted, “This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports. It’s a disgrace that we are fighting for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was necessary in the first place.”

Sage Steele, also of ESPN, tweeted: “This is heartbreaking, insane and really hard to watch. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up feeling great because this was just a farcical, funny, nonsensical dream…”.

The GOP bill is not expected to pass the Democratic-controlled US Senate, and the Biden administration is pushing ahead with a plan to do the opposite of what House Republicans are trying to do to Representatives.

Education strategist: Biden’s new policy favors the transient agenda over women’s rights

The American public now has less than 30 days to express their views on the rule change proposed by the Biden administration.

The new rule would change Law Nine to say that schools cannot keep transgender athletes off women’s sports teams.