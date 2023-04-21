Tucanes remain unstoppable in the 2023 South African Challenger Series

Colombian rugby celebrates, and Las Tucanes recently achieved two victories in the 2023 South Africa Challenger Series, after beating Hong Kong of China and Paraguay with scores of 15-12 and 32-12, respectively.

And she did not wait for reactions, but rather the Ministry of Sports published a tweet congratulating the Colombian women’s rugby department with the following message: “A hug to celebrate with Columbia Rugby. In Seven’s Challenger Series, the national team played two matches and got two victories. Victories unite the country and fill it with gratitude for leaving its name high“.

Specifically, after these two victories, player Daniela Moncada gave her balance and commented: “We finished the first day in the Challenge Series in South Africa. We are very happy with the results this Thursday, we have high hopes for this tournament and we want more. Thank you all for the support and keep sending all Good energy that will be reflected on the field.”

For her part, Lady Soto, another Las Tucanes player, said: “I am very happy to play with the team again, to be with my teammates and to represent my country. The two games left us with very positive feelings because we did what we planned on the field. With this, we continue to build our way step by step in the Challenge Series in South Africa“.

The Las Tucanes team that played in the World Cup Qualifying Tournament. Colombian Rugby Federation Courtesy of

Now, Las Tucanes will have a few hours off before aiming to complete the group stage with a perfect score against the Polish team. This duel will take place on Friday, April 21st.

It must be remembered that this sporting event, which will end on the 30th of this month, will allocate quotas for the World Sevens Championship.

How are the arrangements for the Women’s Challenger Series in South Africa going?

Group D:

Poland – 6 points

Colombia – 6 points

Paraguay – 2 points

Hong Kong, China – 2 points

Group E:

South Africa – 5 points

Czech Republic – 5 points

Madagascar – 4 points

Mexico – 2 points

Sixth group:

China – 6 points

Belgium – 6 points

Thailand – 2 points

Papua New Guinea – 2 points

How are the South African men’s Challenger series standings?

Group A:

Germany – 6 points

Tonga – 5 points

Belgium – 3 points

Zimbabwe – 2 points

Group B:

Hong Kong, China – 6 points

Chile – 6 points

Italy – 2 points

Papua New Guinea – 2 points

Group C:

Uganda – 6 points

Brazil – 4 points

Jamaica – 4 points

Korea – 2 points