Mexico and the United States want to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup

Two days before the FIFA deadline, Mexico and the United States announced on Wednesday that they want to jointly host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) have until May 19 to submit a bid agreement.

The two agencies jointly announced the decision and indicated that more details would be announced in the coming days.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup will be the second to be played with 32 nations. The first match will be in the middle of this year, when Australia and New Zealand will host.

The United States hosted the women’s soccer tournament in 1999 and 2003.

“The United States has long been a world leader in women’s soccer, and we are honored to co-host the most important women’s soccer event in the world with Mexico,” said Cindy Barlow Conn, President of USA Soccer.

Mexico will host the competition for the first time.

“Women’s football in Mexico has seen sustained growth over the past five years and its development, both on and off the field,” said Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation. “This is one of the Union’s strategic priorities.”

Mexico has hosted two editions of the men’s World Cup, and in 2026 it will host the United States and Canada.

FIFA will announce the venue for the next Women’s World Cup at its congress, which will be held in May 2024.

Football’s governing body will create a group to evaluate all applications and then select three that will be publicly voted on in Congress.