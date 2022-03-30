Bruce Willis has stopped working due to health issues

Bruce Willis pays homage to Die Hard in the ad 0:59

(CNN) – His family said Wednesday that actor Bruce Willis has a medical condition that affects his cognitive abilities, so he will be taking a break from acting.

In a post on his daughter Rumor’s verified Instagram account, the caption to the “Die Hard” actor’s photo read: “To the amazing Bruce fans, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has some issues. He was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects on his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with so much consideration, Bruce is walking away from a career that meant so much to him,” the comment continued. “This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, sympathy and support.”

Bruce Willis meets his wife after quarantine 1:01

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is “a condition that destroys your ability to communicate” and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, brain tumor, or disease.

The caption reads that the family is “moving through this as a strong family unit, and I wanted to engage his fans because we know how much he means to you, just as you do to him.”

As Bruce always says, ‘Live things up,’ and together we plan to do just that, he concluded, along with the names of his ex-wife, Demi Moore, daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, as well as his current wife, Emma, ​​and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.