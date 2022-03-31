“God and science help us overcome this problem”; Monreal tests positive for Covid-19

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Senator from Morena, Ricardo Monreal, thanked the offers of support and solidarity after reporting he had contracted the Covid-19 virus.

Renewed March 30, 2022. Senator from the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) party, Ricardo Monreal, has tested positive for Covid-19.

And the legislator indicated, through his account on Twitter, that the result of the polymerase chain reaction test was positive after he showed symptoms of the disease.

“I report that the PCR test that was done on me was positive. I have already started the treatment with due judgments”, pointed out.

Likewise, he thanked the Chairman of the Senate Political Coordination Council (Jokubo) for the offers of support.

“I appreciate the letters, calls, prayers and good wishes I received; they give me strength. God and science will help us overcome this defect.”

Moreover, users Twitter Wish him a speedy recovery to overcome the Covid-19 infection.

However, the downward trend in the number of infections has continued in recent weeks; As well as the number of hospitalizations and deaths they cause SAR-COV-2.

