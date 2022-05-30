BTS in the US: When and where do you see Bangtan in the White House live broadcast? – Joe Biden – Jungkook – Right Midfielder – Jimin – J – Jin – J-Hope – Suga – tdex | Lights

For the first time, a South Korean group bts They will reach the White House To meet the President of the United States, Joe Biden. RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook Make history and make people proud army With this good news revealed by the residence in Washington. When and how do we follow this meeting? Here we tell you all the details.

It is no secret that the K-pop group has a huge international impact on younger generations and is a strong representative of the Asian community in the world. In this sense, its members are invited to discuss topics of interest to their nation and countries in which they have had a positive impact on young people.

In the same way, bts They are already invited to important places like United nations. Fans from all over the world showed great pride in their idols as they watched BTS’ moves. According to foreign media, it is known that the group made a trip to the United States several hours ago and is already on American soil.

Look: BTS: The Netflix series that Bangtan recommends

When and where do you see BTS at the White House?

BTS members will visit the White House as special guests Hawaii and the Pacific Islands Native American Heritage Month.

The first results indicate that Boyband will be present to discuss issues such as Asian representation and the increase in hate crimes against the citizens of that continent. And also about the importance of their role as youth ambassadors who spread positive messages around the world.

The official headquarters of the United States indicated when the conversation will take place, and it is planned Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The details of the meeting about the US president and the South Korean gang have not been revealed yet. It is known that it will be Washington local time, but it has not been revealed when it will be held. However, it is expected that White House Broadcast the meeting through your official social networks.

BTS came to Washington

BTS members have arrived at Washington Airport. According to Rex Nation, since there were dozens of fans on the main exit road, Bangtan was directed to use the VIP gate as a security measure.

V announces his arrival in the United States

Through Instagram story, Taehyung Share a photo with his followers where you can see the sky with the message “Annyeong” (hello) and a waving boy emoji. This way V announced that they had arrived safely at their destination.