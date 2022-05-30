AFRICA/UGANDA – Working for Peace: Being Ambassadors of Peace in their Communities

Lira (Agenzia Fides) – “Working towards peace, respect for fundamental human rights and the dignity of every person in any situation, are elements that require the active participation of all political, civic and cultural leaders, including all those responsible for the communities.” Monsignor Luigi Bianco, intended The Apostolic in Uganda, during his last pastoral visit to the Diocese of Lira.
Addressing the people of Lango, the papal ambassador asked them to be ambassadors of peace in their communities. On the occasion of his first visit to the Catholic parish of San Francisco Javier, where priests, clergy and Christians from the Deanships of Aloy and Dokolo joined the Eucharistic celebration, the nuncio noted that it is the duty of every person to ensure peace in
“To achieve a lasting peace, leaders must encourage and motivate people to strive to live in union, to embrace the spirit of dialogue and reconciliation and the friendly listening of others,” said Monsignor Bianco, Archbishop Emeritus of Valeron.
At the meeting, whose theme was “Peace be upon you,” the ambassador wanted to pray, not only for supporting peace in the family, but also “for peace and tolerance at all levels of society to create pathways for positive growth and transformation for people.”
(AFP) (Agenzia Fides 5/30/2022)


