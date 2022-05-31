They found dead immigrants trying to cross into the United States

Mexico I mentioned finding three immigrants dead who drowned trying cross Rio Grande on the Texas border, United State. The information was obtained from the Twitter account of the National Institute of Migration.

Mexico Said no identity was found on the two of deadbut third carried documents indicating that he was from Nicaragua.

In addition, three immigrants Alive, who were in any way cross Due to low water temperatures and strong currents. A woman, a 2-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, all from Honduras, were rescued. After the rescue operation, they were taken to a shelter in the border town of Piedras Negras.

This is the latest in a series of fatalities immigrants in Mexico.

Last week, seven immigrants He died and 24 others were injured when a bus fell off a cliff in San Luis Potosi state, north of Mexico. between the dead There was a pregnant woman and two of the wounded were minors.

The nationality of the seven has not yet been released. deadAmong the survivors, 11 are from El Salvador, seven are from Honduras and four are from Cuba. He was also infected with a Panamanian and a Mexican.

Traffickers often immigrants They use freight trucks and buses to cross

on the way to United State.

Last Tuesday, Veracruz state authorities reported that six immigrants Drowned off the coast of that country in the Gulf of Mexico This was missing. Looks like they were all from Honduras. Sometimes the smugglers take immigrants In open boats across the bay to avoid immigration checkpoints on highways.

four immigrantsHondurans, too, were rescued alive from the ocean after their boat capsized off the coast.

In another incident, immigration officials reported last week that a pair of

A father and his 7-year-old son have been found dead On the Suciate River, which defines the border between Mexico and Guatemala. According to officials, the 36-year-old man and his son are from El Salvador.

The immigrants usually cross To reach the border rivers on foot, by swimming or by boat United State.