Spanish women’s football lands in the United States

aWe are currently witnessing a change of mindset in women’s football, and many of our players have decided that their sporting and professional future depends on United State.

Miguel Jimenez Sanchez Founder “Talents and Sports” He is proud to be able to help hundreds of Spanish youth, students and athletes ‘American Dream’.

Miguel was one of the first soccer players to head to the USA, and on an academic level he studied dual degrees in: Business Administration, Management and Marketing. At the athletic level in the four years, he managed to be three times of American descent, leaving two of them in the best team in all American universities. The first all-American team. Collectively, they won two leagues and competed throughout the four years for the national championship.

Six Spanish girls are going to the United States in August. They all have one thing in common, a passion for sports and football in particular. There are four from Madrid, one from Seville and some from Barcelona who will be heading to American universities thanks to the Soccer Sports Scholarship:

Martin Sanz (Madrid). He trained at Real Madrid Football Academy (Madrid).

– Llara Llorente Chiloeches (Madrid) I trained at the CFF Futbolellas Youth Academy (Torrejón de Ardoz).

Irene Hernando Rodriguez (Madrid) trained at the Rio Vallecano Youth Academy (Madrid).

Maria Alonso Lopez (Madrid) trained at the Atletico Madrid Youth Academy (Madrid).

Marta Carrasco Mesa (Seville) trained at the Seville Academy (Seville).

Paula Sanabria Díaz (Barcelona) trained in the youth team of RCD Español de Barcelona.

Only with 17 years They have made the most important decision of their lives, to fill their suitcase with illusion, with football boots and why not say it with fear of the unknown. These athletes are fortunate to have a family committed to their personal and professional development and are privileged to be able to train at a US university while competing at the highest level in the US university associations. They are not the first to set a course for the United States and they will not be the only ones, but they will be an example to many others who will follow in their footsteps. In a few months they will be competing in universities: Missouri, Oklahoma, California, Kansas and Texas.