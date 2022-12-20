Burgos CF makes Angal people smile in Uganda • Forofos Magazine

The Burgos CF Foundation He sent to the mission the various Burgos kits as well as the sports equipment available to the club Anghallocated in the center uganda, in the area Allure from the African country. Show the members of the said expedition Thanks and transported, across thousands of kilometres, Feeling elated Of the people who received it, since many of them Start They put one T-shirt Sometimes I had to move More than 600 km To get a needle with which to inflate balloons.

This is why through Burgos CF Foundation Collaboration with Send will continue School SuppliesBeside Clothes s the shoes. So, Soon a collection of these materials will be organized in Burgosso that all black and white fans can contribute whatever they want to this cause.

The Burgos CF Foundationon behalf of its chief, Julian AlonsoWants To thank All contributions made altruistically because this entity, as well said, has responsible out of existence Code s fort Of all the people of Burgos, which made our club rise, counting on some Value Clearly defined: respect, solidarity, teamwork, humility, self-improvement, healthy lifestyle habits, and social commitment.

