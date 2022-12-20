Jesus Bucarcaja López has been crowned world kickboxing champion in the United States

Multiple national champion kick boxingJesus Bucarcaja Lopez was crowned world champion in martial arts in the United States of America. “The Beast” competed in the 61 kg (135 lb) division.

The national karate fighter, who was coached by former world champion Miguel Sarria, won the karate gold belt for fighting action on Saturday, December 17, against the current champ, Eoghan Chalmiah of Ireland.

The national karate fighter has a proven track record of representing Peru, being part of the karate team for 12 years, 13-time national champion and 3-time silver medalist at the Pan American Championships. In addition, he is currently being trained at Sarria Kickboxing Center by his head coach, Miguel Sarria, who was a former World Kickboxing Champion.

Karate Combat is a professional league that promotes karate and organizes events all over the world. Jesus has been part of this great organization since 2018, making his debut against Spain’s, Pedro Román Roig.

The Board of Directors of the Peruvian Olympic Committee, chaired by Dr. Renzo Magnare Velazco, congratulates this important achievement that makes our country proud.

