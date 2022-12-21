Cali 2022: Isa Town wins gold in the 5000m with a stunning finish

12 hours ago Sharon Hanson

theEmotions do not stop on the last day of World Under-20 Championships in AthleticsProof of that where he lived Women’s 5000m final where the representatives of Ethiopia gave us an emotional duel for the gold medal which finally remained in the hands of Isa Town.

The Test started with Kenya’s representatives in the lead, from the first counters, Kenyans launched their strategy to try to set the pace, Jane Gatti chacha Maureen cherotic It was they who began to take advantage, always very close to those of Ethiopia. After the first part of the competition, Chacha tried to escape, but his strategy didn’t work and he lost strength until he was out of the lead.

The pressure from the Ethiopians paid off and they, along with Scarlett Chebet from Uganda, began to pull away in search of the target, Then came the stunning close in which Medina Issa was able to dramatically defeat fellow wudo queens, who, despite the effort, failed to snatch the gold medal from him. To Issa, who stopped the clock at 15.29.71. The bronze eventually went to Scarlet Chebet. a) yes, It was a 5000m platform with an entirely African flavour.

