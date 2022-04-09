Can COVID-19 affect male fertility? This says science

A study published in the scientific journal Omega AC Analysis of protein levels in the semen of men who have recovered from COVID-19. The pilot study indicates that even mild or moderate illness can alter the levels of proteins associated with male reproductive function.

Many people who recover from COVID-19 develop long-term symptoms, such as brain fog or heart problems. There is mounting evidence to suggest that the virus may also affect fertility.

Although SARS-CoV-2 primarily affects the respiratory system, the virus (and the body’s response to it) also harms other tissues. Recent evidence suggests that COVID-19 infection can reduce male fertility, and the virus has been detected in the male reproductive organs.

Firuza Parik and Rajesh Parik of the Indian Institute of Technology and their colleagues wondered whether Covid-19 infection has long-term effects on the male reproductive system. To find out, they decided to compare the levels of protein in the semen of healthy men and those who previously had mild or moderate cases of COVID-19.

The researchers analyzed semen samples from 10 healthy men and 17 men who had recently recovered from COVID-19. None of the men, who ranged in age from 20 to 45, had a history of infertility.

The team found that the recovered men had significantly reduced sperm count and motility.as well as fewer normal-shaped sperm compared to men who did not have COVID-19.

When researchers analyzed semen proteins using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, they found 27 proteins with higher levels and 21 proteins with lower levels in men who had recovered from COVID-19 compared to the control group.

Several proteins are involved in reproductive function. Two of the proteins associated with fertility, semenogelin 1 and prosaposin, were present at less than half their levels in the semen of the covid-19-recovered group compared to the semen of the control group.

These results indicate that SARS-CoV-2 has direct or indirect effects on male reproductive health that persist after recovery. According to the researchers.

The scientists add that the work could also reveal insights into the pathophysiology of human reproduction in recovered men.

However, they note that larger studies need to be done to confirm these findings, and that a control group of men who have recently recovered from other flu-like illnesses should be included to ensure the results are specific to COVID-19.

in the same line, A study from Oxford University found that people who contracted COVID-19 experienced greater and more significant cognitive decline.. The work included a sample of more than 400 people infected with the virus, who underwent a brain scan before and after infection.

By comparing the results of the two, the scientists were able to see that their brains were shrinking and the degeneration within them was three times faster than normal.

*With information from Europa Press.