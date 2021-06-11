CANARIAS.-MUNA will offer summer workshops for children on science and the arts

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 11 (Europe Press)

The Museum of Nature and Archeology (MUNA) will host a series of workshops covering the period from 24 June to 3 September. This initiative will allow young people to learn about culture and nature, as well as bring them closer to the world of museums.

The isolated advisor to the Museum District, Concepcion Rivero, highlighted the importance of promoting the kind of activities “that allow us to activate the minds of our children and provide them with an opportunity to awaken their scientific interests”.

The workshops will be held from 09:00 to 14:00, with the possibility of taking advantage of the option of working hours, in this case it will be from 7:30 to 16:00. During this time, the registered minors will carry out various educational leisure activities, related to science, art and leisure, with cross-sectional contents about the environment and values.

Each week will be marked with a theme that guides the content of the workshops. The first is dedicated to the integration of minors, the second is called “Semana de Canarias” and the third is “Semana de la Tierra”. Those for August are yet to be determined.

Registration is possible through the Tenerife Museums website, museumsdetenerife.org, and it is possible to book places for whole weeks at a cost of €90 or for a day, in which case it will cost €20.

The activities are for children between the ages of 3 and 12. Parents who decide to choose a shift accommodation will have to send lunch or rent a cafeteria menu service, which costs 9 euros per day.