Casa Pädi, a space for art, culture and science

Pad . house It is a new space for art, culture and science in Pachuca where workshops are presented, but also talks and events to promote creativity and coexistence.

This cultural center offers classes in music, visual arts, theater and dance for all ages; For children, there are music lessons and early stimulation.

In an interview, David Severino shared that although starting the activities was complicated, she has been doing well so far, to be the first month of the process.

“Although the pandemic has left a very difficult economic lag all over the world, children have been greatly affected and parents are looking for activities to develop them, with interaction and positive and healthy ways of expressing themselves, as they are fundamental to any human being.” “We receive all kinds of social classes, with packages so that children can access the activities. We try to provide facilities so that no one involved is left out.”

This is how there are wide-ranging templates for teachers in music, dance, visual arts, and theater. In addition, Casa Pädi is an open forum for artistic and cultural proposals as long as they meet quality standards.

“We’ve hosted events of all kinds, such as Hidalgoth, with an art gallery with photographic work, an audiovisual montage, a photo exhibition, and a showcase for LGBT representation.”

David emphasized that it is a suitable space for expressions that does not contain it and meets a growing demand, as young people are looking for activities different from the traditional ones. They also have a cafeteria with a terrace.

“This weekend, we’re bringing together an ’80s night out for nostalgia, with a local DJ who will be on the scene and the call will be released until attendees get dressed.”

On June 8, 9 and 10, this space will host a conference, in collaboration with the Art Institute, to present workshops and discussions.

David emphasized that the arts always offer something secondary or marginal to those who practice them, in addition to their own learning, which is why Casa Pädi is prepared for it.

Information

Monday to Friday: from 11:00 to 22:00

Saturday: from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Cafeteria until 23:00

Facebook: @casapadi

Tel: 771169 1313

Sarah Elizondo I’m Pachuca