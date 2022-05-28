Learn more about curative medicine with this free workshop on Iztapalapa

In Iztapalapa’s mayor’s office, they care about women’s well-being, that’s why they invite you to the free 𝗜️𝗜.

If you are the type of woman who struggles with your period a lot, this is your chance to learn more about the techniques and methods developed by professionals to ease your period.

Here we tell you what this method consists of and how you can be a part of this event.

Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office Government invites you to be a part of the 𝗜 𝗻 workshop, which is taught at Guillermo Bonfil Battle House of Original Languages. You can learn more about the healing medicine for menstruating women in it.

The date for the start of this workshop is next Thursday 9th of June. You should keep in mind that this workshop will last 3 months, with a schedule from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Here is the full schedule of activities:

June 9: Preliminary discussion.

June 20: Temazcalli.

7 July: Talk.

July 28: Temazcalli.

4 August talk.

August 26: Temazcalli.

Lessons, talks and all activities for this free workshop will be provided by professional Francesca Samano.

Note: Don’t forget to take a notebook and pen with you.

If you would like to request more information, send an email to [email protected] Or visit the mayor’s social networks. Don’t forget we can’t let our guard down yet, so wear a mask and follow the staff directions.

where?

The house of indigenous languages ​​”Guillermo Bonfil Batalla” is located in Anaya Public District No. 111, Barrio Santa Bárbara.