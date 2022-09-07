Case closed: the cure that heals the soul of Anna Maria Polo

the doctor Anna Maria Polo The 63-year-old rose to fame with his prestigious TV show Case closed which has been broadcast by Telemundo Network for 20 years. This year the lawyer announced that she will be back with a new version of the product but there is no news yet.

The truth is Anna Maria Polo He never abandons his fans and maintains constant contact with them through social networks as he gathers more than two and a half million followers from all over the world who do not lose track of his activities.

Currently Anna Maria Polo I teach his huge virtual fan base what his cure is when he needs to think, think, focus or create. “I heal my soul through music. Are you?” host said Case closed With a picture of him wearing an electric guitar.

Case closed. Source: instagramanapolotv

His fans immediately reacted to the post Anna Maria Polo They filled her with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting her talent. But that was not all, but a driver Case closed She shared two clips in her stories where she can be seen singing.

In the videos that immediately went viral on the Internet, Anna Maria Polo With her electric guitar, she sings a cover of Cuban singer Jose Manuel Carvajal Zaldivar better known as “The Tiger” and herself explains that he is a Cuban reggaeton player and he has very good songs.