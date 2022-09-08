Bolsonaro says I’m ‘very strong’ after comparing Brazil’s first ladies

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Speech delivered this Wednesday by the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro On the occasion of the bicentenary of independence he received endless criticism from those who ask for his accusation abuse of power Those who highlight a macho tone.

Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election in the October 2 elections, stressed in his speech in Brasilia that opinion polls predicting the defeat of the leftists are “lies”. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Experts criticized that he turned the celebration into an election campaign.

However, there were two other comments that sparked more controversy. Speaking about his qualities and comparing him to those of his rival, Bolsonaro called on his supporters to compare his wife, Michele Bolsonaro, and Yanga Lula da Silva.

“We can make many comparisons, even among first ladies. Next to me is a woman of God and an actor in my life. He is not at my side, he is often in front of me,” he said.

He continued, “I have spoken with unmarried men: find a woman, a princess, and marry her, so that you may be happier.”

Immediately, he confirmed that he was an “imbroshevel”. The word is not in the dictionary. It is a new term created by the President to refer to sexual performance.

Read also: Bolsonaro attacks journalist who asks him about corruption: ‘Your husband votes for me’

According to the Michaelis Dictionary, the word brochar means “loss of sexual ability; inability to have sexual intercourse.”

Portuguese newspaper Público noted that Bolsonaro used the official speech marking the bicentenary to “ask for votes and defend his manhood”. The Argentine newspaper, “La Nacion”, described it as a “muscular” message.

OGlobo media highlighted that after the president’s words, Brazilians turned to investigate the meaning of “ComplexAnd that Google Trends detected a sudden increase in searches after the speech.

Read also: “I almost died in 2018 and I didn’t see the left worried about me,” Bolsonaro says after the Kirchner attack.

However, this is not the first time Bolsonaro has used the term. In May 2021, amid a wave of opposition protests, he described himself as “indelible, indelible, incomprehensible”. At that time, a search for the meaning of “imbrochável” had become the most searched word on Google in Brazil for 17 years.

Bolsonaro asserts that he is a “very strong” man.

