Casio resells a futuristic watch worn by Ripley in Alien

picture : Casio.

Certain accessories and clothing items from cinema and television have gone down in history and become valuable items for the masses. From the legendary Marty slippers in Back to the future II, even sunglasses or a Neo mobile phone in matrix. Ripley’s watches in the saga alien They are also one of those pieces.

And now Casio will once again sell the watch worn by Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, in the first movie of alienIt was released in 1979 and directed by Ridley Scott. It is a modified version of the classic Casio F-100 watch that was used for the film, which has been renamed Casio A100 in this version.

What made this watch special at the time was that the buttons that controlled its functions were located on the front of the watch, not on its sides, giving it a more advanced or futuristic look. That’s why he was chosen by those responsible for the production of the film’s costume set.

This is the Pac-Man inspired model of the Casio A100. picture : Casio.

The new A100 has a metal body and keeps the LCD screen, similar to the original model. It also comes in a gold version and a Pac-inspired model. -a leg. It’s priced at $90 and will be available from August. Coincidentally, Seiko recently too أيض Re-launched watch model which Ripley used in another of his films, Aliens 1986.[via[vía[عبر[víaOsomer]