WhatsApp | Why you should not update the application on your smartphone | Zoom camera | Android | iPhone | Applications | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that are used by many in the world. With it, you can chat with anyone just by having their cell phone number, but it is also possible to exchange photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even create your own personal stickers using various tools complemented by the smartphone app.

However, the latest version of The WhatsApp It is causing headaches for some users who decide to search for the previous version of the app in different pages where APK files can be downloaded.

While this is risky, there is a reason why users decide to make such a choice. This can only be done on Android terminals because it is almost impossible to go back to previous versions of the messaging app on iPhones.

What’s going on? The problem is in version 2.21.15.1 of The WhatsApp So if Google Play or any app store asks you to update it, you better not do it for this simple reason.

Why shouldn’t you update WhatsApp

The real reason not to upgrade The WhatsApp At the moment due to camera problems. It turns out that when you turn it on, you will see everything as if the zoom is active.

However, despite the fact that this has become a nuisance to users, it is worth noting that there are steps to fix it. While downgrading can be a solution, you can also take the photo in the normal way, and this photo will be displayed at the correct magnification.

This is the problem that the camera is generating all over the world. (Photo: mag)

Despite this, there are many iPhone users who are already receiving the standard version in order to solve the error in the fast messaging app.

WhatsApp is expected to fix the issue with its camera soon. Conversely, you can use the native Photos app on your cell phone to record a scene and then use the app if you want to send it to someone.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.