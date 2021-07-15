WhatsApp | Does the black heart emoji mean | black heart | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

If they send you this emoji From black heart or black heart, then you should know its meaning by now so as not to hesitate to send it to someone again. If you are one of the people who texts to memes in The WhatsApp So, you have to read this very carefully so as not to confuse some basic concepts.

Through this a program You can chat with whoever you want by simply registering their cell phone number on your device or simply scanning it QR Code. Here we tell you more about the popular app.

But there are details that go unnoticed by many people and that is the case of emojis. On The WhatsApp There are about 500 emojis divided into sections such as faces, objects, sports, professions, parts of the human body, food, flags and more. Now we will tell you a little more about one in particular.

Did you know there is a black heart? If you have used it in your conversations without taking into account its true meaning, you may have used it incorrectly. That is why we will explain more about this emoji in the next article.

In order to find out what black heart emoji On The WhatsApp It is necessary to refer to the encyclopedia of symbols: emojipedia , a website that aroused more than suspicion.

What does the black heart mean on WhatsApp?

According to the respective website, the Black heart or black heart in it The WhatsApp It usually expresses mourning the loss of a loved one or simply a love that has already died and that you are going through a dark period.

Likewise, it also tends to express illness, sadness, or a form of black humor, but despite the fact that the color is still the one most commonly used for love and affection.

What does the person who sent you a black heart want to send on WhatsApp? (Photo: mag)

Emojipedia indicates that this particular emoji is also known as black Heart It was approved as part of Unicode 9.0 In 2016 and in addition to Emoji 3.0 In 2016. This may also differ in appearance on some devices such as Xiaomi, Samsung or Microsoft computers.

You can also check on the web for other meanings of all hearts and their colors, such as white, brown, green, yellow, blue, purple hearts, etc., even the rarest emojis like Japanese letters.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

It might interest you

Recommended video

Get to know all these WhatsApp Business tips so that you can make good use of this digital tool and be able to improve your business or entrepreneurship. (Source: America TV)