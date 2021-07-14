Do you have problems with the WhatsApp camera? Here we show you how to solve it

Thousands of users on social networks have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new update of The WhatsApp. Reason? When they open files cameras To take pictures, the default setting is on Zoom. If you are one of those who tried to solve this problem and did not find a file solution المHere we teach you how to do it.

WhatsApp Zoom Problems? / krill

Although there are those who have uninstalled the app and run it again on their device, this is not the only answer. One of the simplest ways for those who have Android, is to enter the app’s cache folder and delete all the information stored there.

On the other hand, if you need to send a photo urgently and do not have time to perform the above procedure, what you can do is take a photo with your smartphone camera and then send it directly in a chat. This will not enlarge or extend the shot. In case you have a WhatsApp Beta version, the best is to opt out of the program to receive a standard version of the application.

The WhatsApp

The WhatsApp They are constantly making new updates and adding features so that those who choose it have the best experience. This is how you recently added the ability for media content to disappear once the other person views it, and you work on self-destructing messages if they haven’t been opened in a week.