CDMX is giving new restrictions to priority colonies due to COVID

And Mexico City announced that it was given an increase in infections New measures in 200 priority attention colonies for COVID-19Such as closing establishments at 5 pm and withdrawing food sales on public roads.

In a statement, the capital’s government stated that the use of face masks and sanitary measures will be strengthened in all economic activities, as well as interference in street markets, where only prepared foods are allowed.

34 new colonies were merged this week:

Santa Fe (U HAB) – Alvaro Obregon

Olivar del Conde 1st Section I – Alvaro Obregon

San Juan Telewaca (PBLO) – Azcapotzalco

Narvarte I – Benito Juarez

Christmas (Farmer Christmas) – Coagemalpa de Morelos

The first factor – Cuauhtemoc

San Rafael II – Cuauhtemoc

Saint Philip of Jesus II – Gustavo Madero

San Juan de Aragon (PBLO) – Gustavo et Madero

Gertrude Sanchez Section III – Gustavo A. Madero

New Tenochtitlan – Gustavo A. Madero

Saint Philip of Jesus III – Gustavo Madero

Chalma de Guadalupe I – Gustavo et Madero

La Forestal – Gustavo et Madero

The first country of Aragon – Gustavo et Madero

The second country of Aragon – Gustavo et Madero

German Homes (AMPL) II – Gustavo A. Madero

Band 201 – Iztapalapa

Guadalupe del Moral – Iztapalapa

Cuauhtemoc – La Magdalena Contreras

Rosal La Magdalena Contreras

Tlaxpana – Miguel Hidalgo

San Pedro Atocpan (PBLO) – Milpa Alta

Los Olivos – Distract you

San Jose – Distract you

No drag – to distract you

San Andres Mixquick (PBLO) – Distract you

Santa Cecilia – Distract you

Las Arboledas – Distract you

Station – to amuse you

Lomas de Paderna I – Tlalpan

Lomas de Paderna II – Tlalpan

Pedregal de San Nicolás Section III. – Tlalban

Santo Tomas Agusco (PBLO) – Tlalpan

On the other hand, the colonies that will not return to the program are the following:

Lomas de Chamontoya – Alvaro Obregon

Jalalpa – Alvaro Obregon

The Rose Mill – Alvaro Obregon

Alfonso XIII – Alvaro Obregon

Olivar del Conde II Division 1 – Alvaro Obregon

Independence – Benito Juarez

Naples – Benito Juarez

Eastern Entrances – Benito Juarez

Nonwalco – Benito Juarez

Portales II – Benito Juarez

Lateran Valley – Benito Juarez

San Pedro Coagemalpa (PBLO) – Coagemalpa de Morelos

Fourth Warrior – Cuauhtemoc

Buenavista II – Cuauhtemoc

Nonoalco-Tlatelolco (U HAB) I-Cuauhtémoc

Nonoalco-Tlatelolco (U HAB) II – Cuauhtémoc

Morelos I – Cuauhtemoc

Doctors V – Cuauhtémoc

Former racecourse Beralview – Cuauhtemoc

Peralphilo II – Cuauhtemoc

Pantitlán V – Iztacalco

Farms of Mexico I – Iztacalco

Mexico Farms II – Iztacalco

Tacotal Ramos Milan – Iztacalco

Infonavit Iztacalco (U HAB) I – Iztacalco

Vicente Guerrero Super Manzana 6 (UHAB) – Iztapalapa

Lomas de San Bernabe (AMPL) – La Magdalena Contreras

Pensil San Juanico – Miguel Hidalgo

Los Hornos Texcaltenco – Tlalpan

Balboina II Park – Venustiano Carranza

Balboina III Park – Venustiano Carranza

Baths Rock by Venustiano Carranza

San Lorenzo Atemoaia (PBLO) – Xochimilco

San Andres Ahwayacan (PBLO) – Xochimilco