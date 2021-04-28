CDMX is giving new restrictions to priority colonies due to COVID
And Mexico City announced that it was given an increase in infections New measures in 200 priority attention colonies for COVID-19Such as closing establishments at 5 pm and withdrawing food sales on public roads.
In a statement, the capital’s government stated that the use of face masks and sanitary measures will be strengthened in all economic activities, as well as interference in street markets, where only prepared foods are allowed.
34 new colonies were merged this week:
Santa Fe (U HAB) – Alvaro Obregon
Olivar del Conde 1st Section I – Alvaro Obregon
San Juan Telewaca (PBLO) – Azcapotzalco
Narvarte I – Benito Juarez
Christmas (Farmer Christmas) – Coagemalpa de Morelos
The first factor – Cuauhtemoc
San Rafael II – Cuauhtemoc
Saint Philip of Jesus II – Gustavo Madero
San Juan de Aragon (PBLO) – Gustavo et Madero
Gertrude Sanchez Section III – Gustavo A. Madero
New Tenochtitlan – Gustavo A. Madero
Saint Philip of Jesus III – Gustavo Madero
Chalma de Guadalupe I – Gustavo et Madero
La Forestal – Gustavo et Madero
The first country of Aragon – Gustavo et Madero
The second country of Aragon – Gustavo et Madero
German Homes (AMPL) II – Gustavo A. Madero
Band 201 – Iztapalapa
Guadalupe del Moral – Iztapalapa
Cuauhtemoc – La Magdalena Contreras
Rosal La Magdalena Contreras
Tlaxpana – Miguel Hidalgo
San Pedro Atocpan (PBLO) – Milpa Alta
Los Olivos – Distract you
San Jose – Distract you
No drag – to distract you
San Andres Mixquick (PBLO) – Distract you
Santa Cecilia – Distract you
Las Arboledas – Distract you
Station – to amuse you
Lomas de Paderna I – Tlalpan
Lomas de Paderna II – Tlalpan
Pedregal de San Nicolás Section III. – Tlalban
Santo Tomas Agusco (PBLO) – Tlalpan
On the other hand, the colonies that will not return to the program are the following:
Lomas de Chamontoya – Alvaro Obregon
Jalalpa – Alvaro Obregon
The Rose Mill – Alvaro Obregon
Alfonso XIII – Alvaro Obregon
Olivar del Conde II Division 1 – Alvaro Obregon
Independence – Benito Juarez
Naples – Benito Juarez
Eastern Entrances – Benito Juarez
Nonwalco – Benito Juarez
Portales II – Benito Juarez
Lateran Valley – Benito Juarez
San Pedro Coagemalpa (PBLO) – Coagemalpa de Morelos
Fourth Warrior – Cuauhtemoc
Buenavista II – Cuauhtemoc
Nonoalco-Tlatelolco (U HAB) I-Cuauhtémoc
Nonoalco-Tlatelolco (U HAB) II – Cuauhtémoc
Morelos I – Cuauhtemoc
Doctors V – Cuauhtémoc
Former racecourse Beralview – Cuauhtemoc
Peralphilo II – Cuauhtemoc
Pantitlán V – Iztacalco
Farms of Mexico I – Iztacalco
Mexico Farms II – Iztacalco
Tacotal Ramos Milan – Iztacalco
Infonavit Iztacalco (U HAB) I – Iztacalco
Vicente Guerrero Super Manzana 6 (UHAB) – Iztapalapa
Lomas de San Bernabe (AMPL) – La Magdalena Contreras
Pensil San Juanico – Miguel Hidalgo
Los Hornos Texcaltenco – Tlalpan
Balboina II Park – Venustiano Carranza
Balboina III Park – Venustiano Carranza
Baths Rock by Venustiano Carranza
San Lorenzo Atemoaia (PBLO) – Xochimilco
San Andres Ahwayacan (PBLO) – Xochimilco
