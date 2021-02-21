CdMx. Universities will be reopened to end medical professions

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City /

Head of Government , Claudia SheenbaumThis has been reported Universities in Mexico City They will be able to resume lessons face-to-face, despite the orange traffic light due to the Coronavirus, but only for the medical professions, so that students can obtain their degree.

In a press conference, the capital’s president explained that various public and private universities have asked the government to resume studies face-to-face, as students to graduate must cover their studies and laboratory practices.

Are universities allowed to reopen health professions?

“Yes, it is only for the medical profession, it requires a laboratory part to obtain its certification. So We have received many calls from public and private schools, in order to receive students, who had to cover this part of the laboratory. “

Sheinbaum commented that already We are working with universities to issue preventive measures against the Coronavirus pandemic, as it is important for doctors to cover this latest process.

YWork is done with prof Them so that they are a healthy distance, with all measures, and they are given the opportunity to obtain their title. sExactly what we need at this moment is the doctors And medical and for this it is important to be Coverage His last operation. “

FLC

More Stories

Important for enhancing resilience, mental health and physical well-being of medical personnel

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

What science tells us about the quantum origin of the universe

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Fleitas urges education to project the visibility of women in science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The President of the University welcomes new medical students

1 day ago Mia Thompson

There is consensus to give more budget to science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The importance of financial health in the workforce

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

CdMx. Universities will be reopened to end medical professions

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

YouTube offers 4K videos on some Android devices, even if the smartphone or tablet is not at this resolution

58 mins ago Leo Adkins

Ecuador receives the remains of the former president, who died in the United States | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | DW

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

David Beckham has a business on his hands (every honey lover will love it)

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Last Kingdom: This is Uhtred actor’s new movie that fans have not seen

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter