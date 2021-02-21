CdMx. Universities will be reopened to end medical professions

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 20.02.2021 12:26:26

Head of Government , Claudia SheenbaumThis has been reported Universities in Mexico City They will be able to resume lessons face-to-face, despite the orange traffic light due to the Coronavirus, but only for the medical professions, so that students can obtain their degree.

In a press conference, the capital’s president explained that various public and private universities have asked the government to resume studies face-to-face, as students to graduate must cover their studies and laboratory practices.

Are universities allowed to reopen health professions?

“Yes, it is only for the medical profession, it requires a laboratory part to obtain its certification. So We have received many calls from public and private schools, in order to receive students, who had to cover this part of the laboratory. “

Sheinbaum commented that already We are working with universities to issue preventive measures against the Coronavirus pandemic, as it is important for doctors to cover this latest process.

YWork is done with prof Them so that they are a healthy distance, with all measures, and they are given the opportunity to obtain their title. sExactly what we need at this moment is the doctors And medical and for this it is important to be Coverage His last operation. “

