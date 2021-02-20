Important for enhancing resilience, mental health and physical well-being of medical personnel

In the field of palliative care, the mental health and physical well-being of medical personnel is important to helping critically ill patients and their families; Hence it is It is essential to identify when they are “stressed” and to be sympathetic to the self-demands or frustrations that can generate complex conditions with multiple care needs, In order to implement the strategies in a timely manner and avoid the stress of mercy.

Critical illnesses cause clinical and emotional suffering, and it’s an opportunity to boost resilience: Nelly Viani Salazar Trujillo, from FM (Photo: Exclusive).

Nelly Viani Salazar Trujillo, Head of the Social Service Program for Palliative Care at the United Nations University School of Medicine (FM) confirmed the above and said:

At the FM World Studies Symposium We conduct assessments of youth to find out what self-abilities they have for end-of-life situations. Based on that, we develop strategies and activities to combat burnout, such as visiting museums, etc. “

Training in association with the FM Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health was important to In addition to training activities for students that aim to enhance alertness and recognize feelings, to propose strategic solutions that help enhance flexibility among them, Every time they perform a social service in the field of palliative care.

“We realize that as a society it is difficult to talk about or face death; one dies badly when health care professionals are not trained to deal with emotional reactions. Emerging from care and communication with patients; This is why there is wear and tear on an emotional level, ”he said.

He emphasized that an important aspect of palliative care is employee self-care; If requested both physically and mentally, quality care can be guaranteed. Actions to generate empathy and compassion are aimed at staying active, reflecting on the situation, and knowing how to act in difficult events.

He added that students in palliative care units should receive courses on the use of personal protective equipment, as well as workshops on communicating bad news, Mindfulness and how to detect mental disorders in palliative patients for timely referral to specialists.

“It’s interesting how they come up with an idea for the program and how they grow professionally and personally, because They learn to live life more fully, accept death as part of the human life cycle and how a multidisciplinary service helps the patient at the social, personal, family and personal level to accept disease; The family is also facing the end of life situation, and allowing them to go and follow up cases of grief. “

Salazar Trujillo emphasized that the effect of early work with the family and the patient appears when he and his relatives leave peacefully, even with pain, They feel more comfortable doing what is within their means to ensure comfort in the last days of life.

“ Unfortunately, a serious illness causes pain and suffering, but it also causes resilience. It is an opportunity to further family unity and resolve issues of concern; It is necessary to think of death as a part of life, “the specialist stressed.

“Thanks to compassionate practice, our self-esteem increases because we feel happy when we help others; Self-compassion invites us to think about our core resources, to be lenient and less important in order to have a more realistic view of facing the crisis situation and facing it in a better way, ”said the Coordinator of the Working Group“ Kaleidad End of Life ”of the FM Global Symposium for Studies.

He explained that compassion is an instinct, a response that has always been incorporated into the human being and essential to achieving calm, well-being and strengthening social relationships. Self-compassion refers to how a person will behave with himself when things are not going well, while resilience is the ability to adapt that develops in opposite situations.

Therefore, what the human being as a society aspires to is to be supportive, compassionate, and able to do a “grain of sand” to relieve the suffering of others. Or help those who are in a situation that causes some kind of discomfort.

“Compassion has three components: an emotional component, which is when a stimulus is presented that creates an impulse to act and relieve someone else’s suffering; Behavioral, which is the commitment and decision to implement measures aimed at eliminating this suffering; And knowledge, which is the concern we pay to the suffering of others and how we perceive it, “he explained.

According to studies on the neurobiology of uterus, he indicated that there are brain structures that are activated when someone performs compassionate acts or when helping another person. The areas associated with feeling comfortable are the medial prefrontal cortex and the cingulate cortex, thanks to which you can communicate in a more sympathetic way.

“Practices like meditation and positive, compassionate social activities have been shown to cause remarkable changes in our brain. Because it activates these areas and our nervous well-being system, generating positive emotions, ”he explained.

In conclusion, Salazar Trujillo considered that empathy is inherent in people and It is imperative to find a way to further develop it so that it has a positive impact on society.

