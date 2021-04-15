CDMX will safely stimulate tourism

CDMX is a mandatory destination in our country, because in addition to being one of the most important cities in Latin America, it is a scene of experiences. At the end of September, the city was awarded the “Safe Travel” certification by the World Travel and Tourism Council; That stimulated the launch of the Safe Tourism program.

During the height of the health emergency, there was as much as a 50% reduction in the sector’s income. This is the reason why the Ministry of Tourism is interested in presenting the city as a destination with a low risk of infection, as this will attract national and even international visitors.

Carlos McKinley, Minister of Tourism, confirmed that hotel occupancy at present was still 15.4% of capacity; Which could improve by up to 30 or 40% (6 million tourists) by the end of 2020. Although it is discouraging data compared to 2019 (14 million visitors were received), it acts as an indicator of recovery.

The economic leakage for the end of 2020 is expected to reach 44 billion pesos, compared to 113 billion pesos last year. Likewise, McKinley explained that direct jobs will be 200,000, 100,000 fewer than they were at the end of 2019.

Tourism CDMX in the new normal

As part of the metropolitan government’s work, the “Mexico City Tourist Security Bell 2020” has been implemented, which ensures that institutions associated or not associated with this activity comply with appropriate health protocols. This distinction alerts users to the status of a place. According to McKinlay, more than 8,000 badges have been awarded.

Paula Felix Diaz, Director of the Mixed Fund for Tourism Promotion, explained that due to the influx of visitors, it is imperative to enable entertainment spaces, as long as they adapt to the new needs of the context. He indicated that there is an opportunity to expand the tourism offer to the natural areas surrounding the city, as well as to adapt cultural places for use and take advantage of the move to digital platforms.

The four rules of tourism in CDMX in the new normal will be based on 3 programs: Neighborhood Tourism, focused on Mayors; Tourism investment and urban equipment, and developing activities to encourage investment; As well as the American cultural capital, to develop four sites par excellence, “the cultural heritage of mankind.”