Cepillín health deteriorates. Enter Intensive Therapy

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

The health of the clown and the actor Riccardo Gonzalez It got complicated. This afternoon he was accepted intensive care Due to heart failure and pneumonia, his son Ricardo confirmed this over the phone.

Ricardo said, “This happens after this powerful operation that he performed, which we have always feared because of his history of heart attacks and others.” Globalism.

He explained, “I hope I can move forward, they are doing their best to improve his heart rate and manage this pneumonia.”

Read also: Cepillín may come out next Tuesday

The son of the presenter spent the morning with “Cepillín”. In this regard, he said he was sleepy.

“We saw his heavy chest and thought it was just phlegm, then no,” he said.

Cepillín would have been in intensive care between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM this Sunday. The operation the presenter went through is a week old: on Saturday he was about to fall off the stairs but managed to hold onto the barrier; As a result of the pain he was subjected to, he was taken to hospital on Sunday and underwent an operation in which 8 toenails were placed.

At first it was envisaged that he would be discharged from the hospital in Satellite TV on Friday or Saturday, and until this morning his son made it clear that it would be possible to transfer him on Tuesday, but now his condition will change as his health progresses.

Read also: This is how Cepillín takes care of after surgery in which eight screws and rods were placed in the spine

Ricardo said: “We were all devastated, and we did not expect him to come out of surgery, and we thought that everything was fine, so things became complicated.”

“The prognosis (the doctors) is neutral, they say every patient is different and they cannot give me a prognosis.”

The

More Stories

050. Worship of the saints: medicine.

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science advances in its search for life outside the solar system

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

5 science fiction films directed by women | Cinema Entertainment

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Perseverance: This is what the first trajectories of the spacecraft look like on Mars – Science – Life

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Puebla Puebla announced that it has a veterinary forensic unit.

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Can physics prove the existence of God?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cepillín health deteriorates. Enter Intensive Therapy

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Today, Free Fire released these new redemption codes on March 7, 2021 | Today | Mexico | Spain | Garina | Diary | Free Swag | Redeem the code | SPORTS-PLAY

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States will do “whatever is necessary” to defend itself against Iran

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

“La Llorona” won the “LEJA Awards” in the United States

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Laura Galvan and Fernando Cervantes shine in the US – local news, police, around Mexico and the world | Sun Lyon

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson