Chapped lips: This is how you can make a very effective home balm against the cold

Cedric Manwaring November 28, 2023 0
When temperatures drop, we have… lip they can suffer, Cracking And drying. Fortunately, there are natural solutions to mitigate and repair this damage. Discover how to create your own Homemade lip balm Using ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, honey and aloe vera. This intense treatment for deep hydration can be your perfect ally against the cold. In addition, you will learn how to protect your lips, avoid chapping and keep them healthy and soft.

Step by step: How to make lip balm at home

Shea butter balm recipe

Make your own lip balm Shea ButterYou will need the following ingredients:

  • 3 teaspoons of natural beeswax
  • 2 teaspoons of organic refined shea butter
  • 2 teaspoons organic apricot kernel oil or sweet almond oil
  • 1 teaspoon organic coconut oil
  • 2 teaspoons organic castor oil
  • Essential oils to taste (optional)

First, melt the beeswax and shea butter in a water bath. Once melted, remove from heat and add almond or apricot oil, coconut oil, and castor oil. If you wish, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to give the balm a pleasant scent. Stir well until all ingredients are integrated and package this conditioner in a clean, airtight container.

How to make a balm with honey and coconut oil

To make a conditioner with honey and coconut oil, you will need:

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon beeswax (optional)

First, melt the coconut oil and beeswax in a water bath until you obtain a liquid mixture. Remove from heat, add honey, and stir well until we obtain a homogeneous mixture. Pour the mixture into a small, airtight container and leave it to cool until it solidifies.

This homemade lip balm provides intense hydration thanks to the nourishing properties of coconut oil and honey. Additionally, beeswax provides a strong texture and extra protection. You can apply it as many times as you need during the day to keep your lips moisturized and protected from the cold.

Tips for maintaining your home balsam

To maintain the freshness and effectiveness of the conditioner you make at home, follow these tips:

  • Storage: Store your conditioner in an airtight container to prevent air and contaminants from entering. Glass bottles are ideal because they do not react with the conditioner’s ingredients.

  • Location: Do not expose the balm to direct sunlight or high temperatures as this may affect its texture and properties.

  • Expiry: Homemade balms do not contain chemical preservatives, so their shelf life is shorter. As a general rule, try using it within 6 to 12 months.

  • Hygiene: Make sure your hands are clean when applying the conditioner to avoid bacteria entering the product.

  • Quantity: Avoid preparing large quantities of conditioner at once. It is best to prepare small quantities frequently to ensure freshness.

