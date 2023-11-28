Chapped lips: This is how you can make a very effective home balm against the cold

When temperatures drop, we have… lip they can suffer, Cracking And drying. Fortunately, there are natural solutions to mitigate and repair this damage. Discover how to create your own Homemade lip balm Using ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, honey and aloe vera. This intense treatment for deep hydration can be your perfect ally against the cold. In addition, you will learn how to protect your lips, avoid chapping and keep them healthy and soft.

Step by step: How to make lip balm at home

Shea butter balm recipe

Make your own lip balm Shea ButterYou will need the following ingredients:

3 teaspoons of natural beeswax

2 teaspoons of organic refined shea butter

2 teaspoons organic apricot kernel oil or sweet almond oil

1 teaspoon organic coconut oil

2 teaspoons organic castor oil

Essential oils to taste (optional)

First, melt the beeswax and shea butter in a water bath. Once melted, remove from heat and add almond or apricot oil, coconut oil, and castor oil. If you wish, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to give the balm a pleasant scent. Stir well until all ingredients are integrated and package this conditioner in a clean, airtight container.

How to make a balm with honey and coconut oil

To make a conditioner with honey and coconut oil, you will need:

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon beeswax (optional)

First, melt the coconut oil and beeswax in a water bath until you obtain a liquid mixture. Remove from heat, add honey, and stir well until we obtain a homogeneous mixture. Pour the mixture into a small, airtight container and leave it to cool until it solidifies.

This homemade lip balm provides intense hydration thanks to the nourishing properties of coconut oil and honey. Additionally, beeswax provides a strong texture and extra protection. You can apply it as many times as you need during the day to keep your lips moisturized and protected from the cold.

Tips for maintaining your home balsam

