A shooting in a bar in Sharqiya leaves one person injured

a step.- A 30-year-old man was shot during a fight that escalated at a bar on the city’s east side early Sunday, November 26, the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) said.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at 99 Problems Bar & Grill at 1515 Lee Trevino.

When officers arrived after receiving reports of a shooting, they discovered that a 30-year-old man had been shot and suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that a quarrel broke out between two people who claimed to belong to two different gangs. The argument then led to a fight.

During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a firearm and the victim attempted to disarm him, police said.

In the struggle, the victim was shot.

The incident erupted into other fights and more shots were fired outside, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call El Paso Police at (915) 832-4400 or, to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

