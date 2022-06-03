Chignahuapan, first place of the Spartan Regional Championship outside the US – El Sol de Puebla

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The easy rabbit in Chignahuapan, Puebla, You will host thanks to the efforts Minister of Tourism Next June 11 state again an international brand event Spartan Responsible for implementing obstacle courses around the world utilizing the geography of the landscape at their fingertips.

Although the 2022 event will be the first of its kind Regional ChampionshipsWhere it includes the most important athletes from the region North Amarica (Canada, USA and Mexico) will visit El Magic Town To continue the classification towards the world fair.

“For the first time in history, Spartan A place is awarded to a regional tournament outside United Statefor this reason Mexico also Shignahuapan You will be hosting a world event,” he commented during the race presentation on Thursday at Minister of TourismEduardo Moreno is an actor Spartans in Mexico.

It should be noted, so far Shignahuapan Fifteen female athletes and 20 athletes from countries such as Canada, Slovenia, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Argentina have already confirmed their attendance.

In addition to the elite race, five other competitions will be held: Spartan enemyAn intersection of 5 kilometers and 20 barriers. Super Spartancompetition on 10 kilometers and 25 obstacles; Spartan trail, 10 km. no obstacles Spartan trail 21 km, also unimpeded; The children’s race is called Spartan children With distances covering from 800 meters to three kilometers, according to categories from four to 13 years.

“Once again, the city of Puebla will host an international event that will have an important economic benefit to municipalities such as ShignahuapanAnd the zacatlan s red snapper. Tourism Minister said: Martha Ornelas.

Those who show an interest in participating should return to the asdeporte.com page and search for the event there. Spartan.

  • 4 stages make up the Spartan North America Regional Championship

More Stories

Ecuador has not defeated the Africans since 2000 – Metro Ecuador

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Learn about work visas in the United States

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

‘It’s very competitive’: Diego Alonso believes Mexico will help Uruguay prepare for Qatar 2022

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Lara Carvajal, on trial in the United States – El Sol de Tolancingo

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Aguila will test reinforcements against DC United

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Ugandan coach convicted of sexual assault; He will avoid prison

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Netflix will premiere Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s new movie in theaters

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

For Beiruti, the future of agriculture is science and technology

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Chignahuapan, first place of the Spartan Regional Championship outside the US – El Sol de Puebla

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Stray, the cyberpunk cat game, will be released on July 19th live on PS Plus

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Turkey: Why did Turkey change its English name?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring