Ecuador has not defeated the Africans since 2000 – Metro Ecuador

Since 2000, Ecuador has only met three times against African teams. Two of these matches were played in a friendly at home in Cairo, Egypt in 2005, with Tricolor finishing fourth.

In that tournament, the team was led by Luis Fernando Suarez at the time, He lost in his debut 1-2 against Senegalthe current African champion and triple rival in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The goal of Ecuador was scored by former El Nacional striker Felix Borja, while Silva Camara (19) and Omi Mustafa (90) scored a goal for the African team.

In his second match, Ecuador could not face Uganda and lost 2-1. Jaime Evan Cavides put Tricolor ahead in the first minute, but Uganda turned it around with goals from Jeffrey Massa and Martin Mwanga.

Egypt beat Senegal in the final at home and won the $50,000 prize. Ecuador participated in this tournament in preparation for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

In addition, Ecuador had already been defeated by Senegal by the smallest difference (1-0) on May 23, 2002.

17 years later, Ecuador will once again measure its strength against an African team. Nigeria will be the trio’s opponent and will serve as preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Ecuador will play Senegal Di Sadio Mane as a collective opponent.