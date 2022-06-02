Learn about work visas in the United States

foreigners can Work legally in the United States. The government has temporary and permanent visa programs for them to work for companies located in its territory.

get one work visa It takes a long process. The Department of Citizenship and Immigration notes that each “requires a potential employer to file a petition for them first (USCIS).”

If approved by USCIS and the Department of Labor, the worker can apply for a visa at the United States Consulate in Mexico. Here are four ways Working with Papers in the United States.

Temporary Employment Visas

there Temporary work visas Which, as the name implies, is only valid for a specific period of time. Once it expires, the worker has to order it again. Among them:

H-2A visa: temporary jobs in agriculture.

H-2B . visa: modified non-agricultural workers. For example, working in gardening, construction and cleaning.

. visa: Corresponds to workers that their company will transfer to the United States.

O . visaPersons with extraordinary abilities or accomplishments in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. They must demonstrate their achievements with awards, international recognition or publications.

P . visa: For artists, performers, or exchange workers who perform an ethnic, folk, cultural, musical, theatrical or artistic show.

Q . visaCultural exchange in a school, museum, business or other cultural institution.

Permanent worker visas

With these immigrant visas, workers can live and work permanently in the country. It is generally awarded to entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs, and people with postgraduate degrees.

EB-1 visa: Awarded to persons of “extraordinary ability”. For example: “Renowned researchers, academics, executives of multinational companies, Olympic athletes, and Academy Award-winning actors, who have demonstrated international fame.”

EB-2 visaFor individuals with university degrees or exceptional ability in the arts, sciences, or business.

EB-3 visa: For professionals and specialized workers.

EB-4 visaReligious workers, those employed in the United States diplomatic corps, or retirees from international organizations.

EB-5 Visa: It includes entrepreneurs who invest between $500,000 and $1 million in a new company that provides full-time employment for at least 10 American employees.

For students and exchange visitors

Some students can work while in the United States, but they need a permit signed by school authorities.

There is also a file OPT . program. Students, on an F-1 visa, are granted temporary employment directly related to their field of study. International students can work for a maximum of one year, before completing their studies (pre-completion) or after completing it (post-completion).

For temporary business visitors

If you need to close a business in the United States, you must order B1 . visa. The activities that can be done are:

1) Consultation with business partners.

2) Attending a scientific, educational or professional conference on a specific date.

3) Short-term vocational training.

4) Business conference.

5) Reform of the estate.

6) Negotiate a contract.

appear in litigation.



