Children’s Science Program in partnership with NASA

A science and interactive magazine program for children, presented by Gerson Record and Nese (Nada Emposible), a robot created by children with recycled materials, Curious Minds broadcasts every Tuesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and Saturday 10:30 AM, through the Sertv screen.

Television space has achieved, in just one year, international alliances with the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, known as NASA, with two Panamanian scientists represented in this prestigious institution.

It has agreements with Telecuantrix Programs from Mexico and Big Van Ciencia from Spain. Recently Nominated for TAL Awards, which honor Latin America’s Best Public TV Show.

For Catalina Sanmartin, deputy production content manager, concept creator, “This project is the greatest satisfaction to me over my 30-year career, not only because we have shown great Panama scientists who have made important contributions to the country and the world, but because we have also changed girls’ lives. Who made them see science as an opportunity for life. “

“Curious minds” is the name of the production, as the presenter of Summer Sierra, who has only 12 years and 13K followers on her Instagram @summer account, confirms, “I’m excited to know that I’m helping other kids learn about science.”