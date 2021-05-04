Children’s Science Program in partnership with NASA

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

A science and interactive magazine program for children, presented by Gerson Record and Nese (Nada Emposible), a robot created by children with recycled materials, Curious Minds broadcasts every Tuesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and Saturday 10:30 AM, through the Sertv screen.

Television space has achieved, in just one year, international alliances with the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, known as NASA, with two Panamanian scientists represented in this prestigious institution.

It has agreements with Telecuantrix Programs from Mexico and Big Van Ciencia from Spain. Recently Nominated for TAL Awards, which honor Latin America’s Best Public TV Show.

For Catalina Sanmartin, deputy production content manager, concept creator, “This project is the greatest satisfaction to me over my 30-year career, not only because we have shown great Panama scientists who have made important contributions to the country and the world, but because we have also changed girls’ lives. Who made them see science as an opportunity for life. “

“Curious minds” is the name of the production, as the presenter of Summer Sierra, who has only 12 years and 13K followers on her Instagram @summer account, confirms, “I’m excited to know that I’m helping other kids learn about science.”

More Stories

Chile adds a new high-speed network for science and education between Arica and Valparaiso

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ecosystem of well-being and happiness

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

What exactly is a day on Venus?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Can “slow earthquakes” help predict large earthquakes?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science fiction fans can be more resilient in the face of COVID-19

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Students of the Enrique Quijada School have a Science Day – El Sol de Hermosillo

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Children’s Science Program in partnership with NASA

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

PlayStation has revealed the Horizon Forbidden West launch sale!

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico achieved a record level of remittances in March after the US stimulus

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

50% of the world’s population has less money now than it did before the pandemic

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Emilio Gomez wins Salinas 2 Challenger title | Other sports | Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson