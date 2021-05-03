Chile adds a new high-speed network for science and education between Arica and Valparaiso

In recent years, several initiatives have attempted to improve the country’s digital connectivity from north to south, using the latest technologies. Thus allowing for improvements to these computer methods.

One of these initiatives is National Research and Education Network of Chile (Riona), Which seeks to spread a 3000 km national highway optical road, with a capacity of 100 Gbps and growth potential according to the needs of the science, technology, knowledge and innovation (CTCI) community.

This network has just set a new milestone, as it opens this Tuesday Two divisions: Arica-La Serena and Santiago-Valparaíso.

This will make it possible to increase the capacity of academic communication ten times in the above-mentioned segments, enabling prof More robust research infrastructure, Distance education and the use of open data.

It will be the launch of the initiative Andres Cove, Minister of ScienceAnd the European Union Ambassador to Chile Leon de la Torre and presidents of partner universities in Riona de Arica, Iquique, Antofagasta and Valparaiso, such as Federico Santa Maria Technical University, The Valparaiso University (UV), University of Antofagasta, The Northern Catholic University, The Arturo Pratt University And the University of Tarapaca.

The private network will expand Up to 2,863 kilometers of digital track, With a capacity of 100 gigabits per second Nucleus Central, with a total of 360,000 users from 19 universities, as well as astronomical and research centers, in the area between Arica and Temuco.

This new network will offer a series of features, such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, smart cities, among others.

New sections of the high-speed network are part of the path Pacific BELLA Project (Building Europe’s Link with Latin America), Which will unify research and education institutions in Latin America and Europe, thanks to the capacity allocated to the first submarine cable laid directly between the two continents.

Funding the BELLA project in total 39.5 million euros It comes from the European Union (67%) and Latin American academic networks (33%).

Paula Arellano, CEO of Reuna, notes that “this great leap in connectivity and digital infrastructure, It becomes a critical driver in this second year of the pandemic, Times when we have seen the importance of open innovation platforms in the service of education, innovation and the collaborative bonding of scientific communities. Likewise, this is a great catalyst for the development of decentralized research, the use of open data, and the development of local industries. ”

Seeking this new network Unfold a Optical Highway With a national length of 3000 km, With 100 Gbps capacity and growth potential based on the needs of the CTCI community.

By the end of 2021, a new division connecting Temuco and Puerto Montt is expected to be enabled. The point at which the Patagonia project will be connected, a new network for CTCI in the Australian Macrozone region promoted by the Ministry of Science in Austral Optical Fiber. In the long term, the initiative seeks to connect Antarctica, the pole of global scientific development.

This digital highway connects regions, and promotes initiatives with a regional identity and service Economic, productive and social engine. In this sense, universities play a crucial role in finding solutions in line with the needs of each region, such as disaster management, monitoring of red tides, droughts, water management, and health; Areas where the data allows to contribute a large amount of information useful for research and innovation.

The high-capacity digital pathway allows it to be transported Data in an efficient, secure and timely manner.

Alberto Martinez, President of Arturo Pratt University and Vice President of the Reona Board of Directors, Alberto Martinez, explains that Commissioning of New optical network High speed in science and education, because reaching these connection speeds has been the longing for years.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Chile, Leon de la Torre, stated that “BELLA is A new digital highway that will enhance scientific cooperation between Europe and Latin America, By providing access to large research facilities on both continents, such as astronomical observatories in Chile, the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland, and ITER’s nuclear fusion research facilities in Europe. “

It will provide the opportunity to materialize the long-awaited cooperation between both regions, “in areas such as high-performance computing,” Earth observation through the services of Copernicus, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things and 5G. In addition, BELLA will have a major impact in reducing the digital divide, enhancing development and competitiveness, and improving trade exchanges, ”de la Torre explains.

We are convinced that collaborative work between institutions is very beneficial for universities, “their researchers, civil servants and students, and therefore for the provinces,” Martinez adds.