China and Uganda pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation | Spanish.xinhuanet.com

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 26, 2018. (Xinhua / Liao Yuji)

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China is ready to deepen friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and comprehensively with Uganda.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg on July 25-27.

The Chinese president praised Museveni for his long dedication to promoting the development of Sino-Ugandan relations, as well as Sino-African relations.

Xi stressed that China and Uganda have witnessed sustained and rapid development of bilateral relations in recent years.

Xi said the two countries’ development strategies are compatible and provide both countries with important opportunities.

He called on the two countries to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and continue to firmly support each other on matters relating to their fundamental interests and major concerns.

Xi said the Chinese side supports the Ugandan side’s efforts to develop the economy and improve the people’s quality of life, and is ready to firmly push forward major cooperation projects with Uganda to better benefit the two peoples.

Xi called on China and Uganda to maintain close contacts on important regional and international conflict issues and protect the common interests of the two countries and developing countries in general.

Xi said that the Ugandan side has made important contributions to the development of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and that China is ready to work with Africa to make the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing a success.

Museveni said that the Ugandan-Chinese relations have had a strong development momentum.

He thanked China for its long-term support to his country, and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the bilateral cooperation.

He said Uganda is looking forward to deepening practical cooperation with China in areas such as industrial parks, infrastructure construction and electric power, and welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and develop in Uganda.

Museveni said that the Ugandan side supports the Chinese side in holding a successful summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.



