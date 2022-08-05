China broke off high-level military dialogue with the United States and imposed sanctions on Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the Japanese Parliament in Tokyo, Japan. August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Issa Kato

China announced on Friday that He cut off cooperation with the United States at various levels, including dialogue between military leaders, and imposed sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.And the In retaliation for his visit to Taiwan.

The State Department deemed the democratic leader “interfering” in the internal affairs of the island, a land the regime considers its own and has threatened to seize by force.

“Despite China’s strong opposition and serious concerns raised, Pelosi has insisted on going to Taiwan, which constitutes interference in China’s internal affairs and undermines the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The action also reaches the Democratic actor’s family.

In addition, he pointed out that Cut off climate talks with the United StatesAnd the As well as cooperation in the prevention of cross-border crime and in the repatriation of illegal immigrants.

for Beijing. Pelosi visit It violated the principle of “the one China that rules the country and threatens peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”. “The Chinese government has decided to impose sanctions on Pelosi and her closest relatives in accordance with the laws of the country to counter Washington’s provocative and aggressive actions,” she added.

For its part, Nancy Pelosi said, Friday, from Japan, where she concluded her tour in Asia, that the United States will not allow China to isolate Taiwan. “They can try to prevent Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but They will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from traveling there,” he said at a press conference with local reporters.

Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and has promised to take back the autonomous island one day, by force if necessary, began Thursday. A series of large-scale air and sea military exercises around Taiwan, as a show of force after Pelosi’s visit to the island. “From 12:00 noon to 12:00 noon on August 7 “A major military exercise of the People’s Liberation Army will be held,” CCTV channel reported on a social networking site.

In the midst of the conflict, Taiwan last Friday denounced that Chinese army ships and warplanes crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, calling the fact a “strong provocation.”

The military bag said in a statement issued by the official agency CN That at 11:00 local time, “several” Chinese planes and ships were seen in the waters near Taiwan, some of them “crossing the midline.”

The United States defended its delegation’s visit and insisted on the importance of democracy support. For Nancy Pelosi, her visit is part of US foreign policy and does not imply interference in Chinese affairs.

