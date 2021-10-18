China tests hypersonic missile in orbit by surprise for the US in August, according to “Financial Times” | Economie

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile last August in an unprecedented test conducted around the world, showing capability and technological advances that surprised US intelligence, according to financial timesCiting five anonymous sources.

According to information published on Saturday, the Chinese army launched a missile carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle, which flew into low-orbit space, and circled around the world before heading towards its target, although the projectile missed the target by more than 20 kilometers.

The outlet added, quoting sources close to the investigation, that “the trial showed that China had made amazing progress in hypersonic weapons and was much more advanced than American officials believed.”

The United States and Russia are also developing hypersonic missiles, and last month North Korea tested a newly developed missile.

Reuters requested information by fax from the Chinese Ministry of Defense, but did not receive an immediate response. The United States and Russia are also developing hypersonic missiles, and North Korea said last month that it had tested a newly developed missile.

In a 2019 review, China demonstrated progress in weapons, including its supersonic missile, known as the DF-17. Ballistic missiles fly into outer space before returning on steep paths at higher speeds. Hypersonic weapons are difficult to defend because they fly toward targets at low altitudes, but they can reach more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).

More Stories

India, the third largest global importer by 2050

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Reopen the border between Mexico and the United States. Interactive economy in the region

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Reopen the US-Mexico border. Interactive economy in the region

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The government has certified investors that it is ready to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund – Tellam

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Concern about global supply chain crisis amid high demand

2 days ago Mia Thompson

What is Fed tapering and when will stimulus be reduced in the US?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Science provides the framework, diplomacy provides the methods,” says Dr. Lasina Zerbo.

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Ileana Arango, W25 Florence Champion – Tennis – Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Web Scan | Where to download | APK | What is that? How does it work | Applications | Smartphone | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Cumbre Vega volcano: A month after its first eruption, experts “do not expect” its activity to end

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States warns that supply problems will continue into next year

1 hour ago Leland Griffith