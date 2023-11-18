China under the microscope in the construction of the Bogotá metro

The current investigation into allegations of bribery of politicians casts a shadow over the progress of the Bogotá metro construction project in Colombia, led by China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC). These disturbances are added to a series of challenges that the consortium faces in its international projects.

“It is important for countries to have a full understanding of Chinese operations,” he said. a dialogueOn October 27, Vladimir Rovinsky, Associate Professor of Political Studies at the University of Ise da Colombia. “This may raise additional questions about how China conducts its business and the challenges involved in dealing with this country.”

In September, a Colombian magazine week He reveals a secret file, which includes details of improper cash transactions related to the construction of the giant metro project, relating to a Chinese city, a former official in the Ministry of Transport, and prominent political figures.

She stated that the intercepted conversations prompted the authorities to open a file about possible corruption in the metro project week. The most worrying serious events will occur between January and March 2022, shortly before Colombia’s congressional elections.

They explain the payment of bribes worth more than US$2.7 million. This amount, about $2 million, is allocated to the Green Alliance political party, to finance legislative campaigns, in exchange for benefiting from contracts for the giant project, the most important in the country’s history, according to the magazine.

In a statement, the Public Prosecutor of the Republic affirmed his commitment to investigating these possible acts of corruption that could affect public administration and endanger treasure resources. The Colombian newspaper reported that CHEC denied any connection to allegations of corruption in the construction of the metro Viewer.

CHEC, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), has been responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of Bogotá’s main metro line for 20 years and controls 85 percent of the consortium that wins the bid to construct the metro main line. project. Both CHEC and CCCC are aware of disputes with businesses in other parts of the world W Radio Columbiaon your portal.

International conflicts

In January 2023, Uganda will withdraw the US$2.2 billion CHEC project to build a railway linking Kampala, Uganda, to Malaba, Kenya. This decision is due to the fact that one of the Chinese companies did not complete one of its contractual obligations: providing financing for the project. Reuters. In light of this situation, the Ugandan government is adopting a Turkish company as an alternative to complete the project.

CHEC’s 32nd Rota expansion into Costa Rica has faced numerous challenges, including delays, business disputes, embezzlement issues and alterations, since construction began in 2017. Despite initial expectations of completion in 2020, an extension has been granted, and the deadline extension is March 2024, explaining the daily wage Costa Rica today.

No, Panama, that Chinese company is part of a consortium to build a bridge over the Panama Canal. If the project is ready to start, the Panamanian authorities will find irregularities in the contract award process, or may cause delays in the work, the Argentine platform reported. information.

In Bangladesh, CHEC faces accusations of paying illegal kickbacks, according to members of the Bangladeshi government. The company is also accused of corruption in the construction of a port in Tanzania, according to the online investigative journalism platform Chinese dialogue.

“Bikim benefits from the ambiguity that exists in public perception and among Latin American leaders,” Rovinsky said. “They are exploiting this uncertainty to present themselves as a friendly and accessible partner, offering financial resources under the same conditions as the United States or Europe, particularly with regard to the implementation of human rights, labor rights and environmental laws.”

From the beginning, CHEC’s appointment as leader of the Bogotá Metro Union raised concerns, due to its limited experience in building mass transit systems. Bogota Metro includes 24 kilometers of bridges and 16 stations information.

Chinese investment

A report by political risk consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis highlights Colombians’ concerns about abuses targeting workers’ lives and the quality of Chinese companies’ products, while RPC’s presence in Colombia has increased significantly in the past decade.

The report also highlights the Colombian government’s unwillingness to have a deeper relationship with China, whether economically, geopolitically or in terms of supervising the activities of Chinese infrastructure companies, a problem present in Latin America and Latin America. Beyond.parts of the world.

“Colombia is not ready; “There is a significant lack of knowledge about the real China on the part of two decision-makers,” Rovinsky said. In Colombia, there are completely wrong ideas about what China stands for; He added: “Unfortunately, I am not the first to fall into this armored vehicle.”