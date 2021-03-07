China warns the United States not to accept defamation or unfounded accusations

China warned the United States today that it will not accept “defamation and baseless accusations,” and the new administration called on US President Joe Biden to “avoid creating new obstacles” as principles for repairing the troubled relations between the two countries.

Today, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “We will not accept baseless accusations, slander us, nor violate our interests (…) The United States has interfered in many countries in the name of democracy and has often caused conflicts,” at a parallel press conference With the annual meeting of the National People’s Assembly (ANP, legislative).

Beijing expects Washington to lift tariffs on Ramb

The Chinese foreign minister added that Beijing hopes that Washington will take the lead and remove the “unreasonable restrictions it imposed,” referring to the tariffs it imposed on Chinese products under its former president, Donald Trump.

Wang called for peaceful coexistence between the two powers, but reiterated that the two countries should commit to “not interfering in each other’s internal affairs”, in response to a question about possible criticism from Washington over the electoral reform in Hong Kong. Prepare your current ANP appointment.

China asks Biden to abide by “non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.”

The foreign minister noted that such reform is “absolutely necessary to ensure stability in Hong Kong,” regarding the human rights situation of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, western China, which is also the subject of criticism from Washington. The accusations of genocide are meaningless and based on maliciously circulated rumors. “

Another point of contention between the two powers is Taiwan, which has ruled independently since 1949 but Beijing claims its sovereignty, Wang said: “As for China, this is a red line and there will be no concessions.”

The priority goal for China and the United States should be to avoid confrontation

“China and the United States should avoid confrontation. We are the two largest economies in the world and our interests converge. China is ready to put relations back on the right track. We believe healthy competition is possible,” he added.

On the other hand, he indicated that the priority of his portfolio in 2021 will be “cooperation with the rest of the world to end the epidemic”, and defended that the Asian country does not practice diplomacy with Coronavirus vaccines.