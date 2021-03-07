Henríquez: “Mexico and the United States have a wild generation”

Diego Henriquez, Director of sports FESFUTIn an interview with Marca Claro, we shared some assessments about Guadalajara Pre-Olympic and highlighted in his analysis that Mexico and the United States “have a wild generation” and “will be able to reap the rewards of investing in their bases.”

The former World Cup player will lead a pre-Olympic Salvadoran blue Hugo Perez, Who took over the national team on January 11 and will have group rivals in Honduras, Canada and Haiti.

“I think that both Mexico and the United States, after the United States faltered in not being able to classify Russia, I think they have a brutal generation, both for the under-23 years and for the first team, where they will be able to reverse this and they will be able to obtain the fruits of the investment in their bases. Create development programs and training methods for youth. As in Mexico, “Henríquez explained in an interview with Claro Marca.

Another topic covered in the conversation with the sporting director of the Salvadoran Football Association teams was preparation, which in his opinion was atypical.

“The preparation was unusual for everyone: presence and restrictions … There are CONCACAF countries that were difficult to train due to the restrictions imposed on them at the local level. In normal periods, these teams will definitely reach pre-Olympiad with eight or ten international matches. August and September, it was very difficult to score international matches to reach this tournament before the Olympics. I think that is why it will be atypical. ”Henriquez commented in an interview with Marca Claro.

Under the technical direction of Hugo Pérez, the pre-Olympic team has been in operation since January 18th with scooters on which the Salvadoran American coach has rated different players from the National Tour and several militaries. He’s also had some friendly fire with FAS, Marte, and Metapán and shot before

The first group will include the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

“It will be interesting how these teams reach the rhythm of the game as a whole because they will have the rhythm of the game, the players in their tournaments, but the rhythm of the game as a whole, and not many teams will win international matches, before Guadalajara,” Henríquez explained.

One of the questions to Diego Henriquez was whether the distances between the CONCACAF teams were shortened and in his answer he made it clear that some of the Caribbean islands had grown.

“I think there are some who do that, but it cannot be generalized. From the Caribbean, there are national teams that have been shortened, but not all of the islands. We can talk about Curaçao as a specific example that has grown. Haiti has grown, they’ve shortened distances. But there are other islands that don’t.” It’s far away and then you have the CONCACAF greats who have been great for many years, ”said a FESFUT representative during his participation in the Youth Americas Football.

La Azul will begin his battle for one of two tickets for the Tokyo Olympics against Maple Leaf on March 19 at 4:00 PM (LST) at Jalisco Stadium.

Later in Akron Stadium, always in Guadalajara, El Salvador will face Honduras at 6:30 PM (LST). Hugo Perez’s men will conclude the group stage on March 25 against Haiti at Jalisco Stadium at 5:00 pm (Salvadoran time).

El Salvador will seek a venue for the Olympic Expo after 52 years of its last and only ranking. Lazul is in Group B of the tournament with Honduras, Canada and Haiti; While in Group A, the host country will be Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.