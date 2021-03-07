English teachers are required in the United States

An opportunity arose for English teachers That has power within its goals Work in the United States, This time on hand Fulbright Comexus, Which opened an invitation to those wishing to work in their capacity Foreign language teacher assistant.

Through social networks, Fulbright Comexus has published the details so that English teachers can work as Spanish assistants and even take English lessons at institutions in the American Federation.

English teachers, the #FulbrightGR call for a foreign language assistant is now open! If you are interested in being a Spanish assistant and taking classes at a university in #EstadosUnidos in 2022, you have until June 2 to apply, ”stated the post on Twitter.

The call states that the program is intended for English language teachers who have at least two and no more than seven years of experience in front of groups and closures Call 2 June 2021.

In addition, there are three other requirements that will be taken into consideration for each of the selected candidates: knowledge of Mexican culture and current events in the country, commitment to teaching Mexican culture and the Spanish language, as well as leadership to motivate and interact with it. Educational community.

What does the US English Teacher invite offer?

As mentioned on the website for Fulbright Comexus , Who have been selected “live in an American university for nine months (two semesters), to work as teaching assistants in Spanish for 20 hours per week. Within its activities, two courses per semester are contemplated in their areas of interest.”

Those selected, also known as scholarship recipients, will be able to choose two educational and outreach activities such as: teaching Spanish at an American institution, and support in language centers through conversation clubs and discussion tables, as well as coordinating activities to share Mexican knowledge and culture.

What support do selected English language teachers receive?

As for the support each teacher will receive from the teachers selected to be part of this program in the United States, there are five, and they are:

Maintenance: monthly maintenance in addition to accommodation and food at the host university.

Lecture: up to two courses at postgraduate level per semester.

– Air transportation: a round-trip airline ticket for the fellow.

Medical insurance: Supplementary to the colleague.

Visa: Support in processing J visas for the colleague.

How and where to apply for the English Language Teacher Program?

Interested parties must register at websiteWhere you must indicate that you are choosing the scholarship for the academic year 2022-2023.

This application must be completed in English, and documents such as: title, ribbon of materials with a minimum average of 8, CV in English will be required, TOEFL Valid at the end of the call, Mexican passport, plus three letters of recommendation in English.

In the event that you are selected for the scholarship, the applicant must process a leave of absence from work for the duration of the program, certified translations into English for the title and certified translations into English for the subject strip.

The call ends on June 2, 2021, while the 9-month program begins, and the program begins in August 2022.

