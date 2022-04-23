Christian Nodal responds to those who criticize him for going to live in the United States

mexican singer Christian Nodal This week he surprised everyone by announcing that he is moving to Los Angeles, in United Stateto be able to live the life he wanted and which he could not live in Mexico.

Through a video in which he answered the audience’s questions, Streptococcus He emphasized that “living in Mexico is very complicated” because he can’t stand the tastes he wants.

The criticism of the Mexican singer didn’t take long to surface and Streptococcus He came out to respond to the negative comments he had received for his decision.

“You can’t have anything comfortable, you know? You can’t have your beautiful car, your beautiful house, because everyone will know where you live, and everyone will know what car you drive,” the singer had justified his decision.

After his statements, Streptococcus He has been criticized for displaying his assets and wealth, and there have been those who have mentioned that his success is due to his fans. One Twitter user asked, “What do you suppose you should thank your audience that buys tickets to your concerts and consumes your music.”

Amid the negative comments, the 23-year-old singer shared a tweet in which he indicated that it is not about luxuries but about insecurity in the country.

“I spent some time telling them why I like it United State And that I would probably stay here and go out sucking them and stay with them to show off their luxuries. Is it news? Streptococcus in social networks. While many criticized the singer, many supported and defended his decision.

