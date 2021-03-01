Climate: There will be temperatures of 45 degrees in Jalisco

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring


The National Weather Service (SMN) reports that Jalisco will record a very hot day, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees in some of the entity’s municipalities.

In your daily newsletter, “The high-pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a hot to extremely hot environment during the afternoon, and a very small possibility of rain in the east and southeast of the country,” the agency said.In addition to causing a heat wave on entities in the western, central and southern regions of the national territory.

Climate in ZMG and Puerto Vallarta

The University of Guadalajara’s Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (UdeG) has predicted that the Guadalajara metropolitan area will offer maximum temperatures of 32 degrees, and temperatures of at least 11 degrees.

For its part, Puerto Vallarta will record maximum temperatures of 28 degrees and temperatures of no less than 16 degrees.

Countries with temperatures above 40 degrees:

  • Jalisco
  • Michoacan
  • Guerrero

Countries with a temperature higher than 35 to 40 degrees:

  • Sinaloa
  • Nayarit
  • Jalisco
  • The new lion
  • Tamaulipas
  • Campeche
  • Yucatan
  • Quintana Roo

Likewise, SMN reported that for entities in northern Mexico, the new cold front number 39 will cause strong to very strong winds with garbage cans: Coahuila could record some rain, while Chihuahua, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas will display scattered rains.

GC

