A doctor attends a virtual trial while the procedure is being performed

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A big woman chases and shoots a thief in Australia

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Dog hit for riding a motorcycle in the streets of Colombia

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In Indonesia, a fisherman claims to have caught the real “little shark”

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

DONALD TRUMP: Loyal Republicans unveil a golden statue of a former president

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden cancels another Trump executive order

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Fifteen years later, the cat has returned to its owner after being lost in the United States

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Natural wonders holding world records – more regions – international

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

WandaVision | Bridgerton: Disney + had a bigger audience than Netflix January 2021 | spoiler

14 mins ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – I will never shut up; I preach equality, anti-racism and social justice: LeBron

16 mins ago Sharon Hanson

La Salle and Anáhuac, no face-to-face lessons for medical students

4 hours ago Mia Thompson