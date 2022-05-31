Colombia national team: Who is Hector Cardenas, the coach in charge? – International Football – Sport

The Colombian national team began its focus in Bogota on Monday, to face the friendly match next SundayOn June 5 at 12 noon in Murcia (Spain) against Saudi Arabia.

Among the first players to arrive at the meeting place in the country’s capital is Davinson Sanchez, from England’s Tottenham Hotspur. Daniel Muñoz, of Belgian ginkgo; Hillbilton Palacios, from Spanish Elche; Eduard Atoista, from the Brazilian Palmyra Islands, and Oscar Estupinan, from Portuguese Victoria.

In the absence of a regular coach the team will be trained in this match, The first after the elimination from the Qatar World Cup, by coach Hector Cardenas, the official captain of the U-20 team who was in charge on Monday.which was recovering.

Who is Hector Cardenas?

Cardenas was born on August 28, 1979 in Cali. His experience as a coach has been fully developed in Valle del Cauca. He began his career in the lower divisions of the Sugar team in 2011. The following year, in 2012, he took on his duties for the first time as interim coach of Kale. He then became the captain of the team in 2014 and 2017.

In 2018, Cardenas was named DT of the Colombia Under-17 team. This year, the Colombian Football Federation handed him the reins of the national under-20 team. Given the departure of Reinaldo Rueda, and the lack of a suitable coach, Cardenas momentarily took over the leadership of the first team.

Friendly match against Saudi Arabia

One name has already been removed from the list of 20 called up by Cardenas, Luis Sinistera, a figure from Feyenoord and the best young player in the conference league. As reported by his club, the striker suffers from muscle problems and the severity of which is unknown.

Thus, in this match the former Deportivo Cali coach will have only seven players from the base of the last confrontation, led by Eintracht Frankfurt striker Rafael Santos Borre, who has just been crowned champion of the European League. In addition, among those in the tie, Cardenas will have three men from Genk’s defense (Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta and John Lucomi) as well as Davinson Sanchez. Striker Luis Suarez of Spain, Granada, and Stephen Alzati of Brighton, England.

Colombia faced Saudi Arabia twice in 1994, in the context of the two teams’ preparations for the World Cup in the United States. On February 6 of that year, they tied 1-1 with goals from Saeed Al-Owairan and Ivan Rene Valenciano. Four days later, Colombia won 1-0, with a goal from Victor Aristizabal.

