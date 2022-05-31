Mihajlovic misses US squad due to injury Sports
CHICAGO (Associated Press) – Djordji Mihajlovic will miss four games in June for the United States to prepare for the World Cup after injuring his ankle, a setback for a player he had hoped to see play for the national team for the first time in two years. .
Mihajlovic was injured in a game with Montreal in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night, the day before he is scheduled to appear for the US team.
The national team said, on Monday, that it would not replace Mihajlovic in the squad that includes the remaining 26 players.
The player, a midfielder/attacker, is fourth in scoring with seven goals in MLS and has scored one goal in six international matches. He scored on his debut with the national team in January 2019 in a friendly match against Panama.
The United States will play friendlies on Wednesday against Morocco in Cincinnati and on Sunday against Uruguay in Kansas City, Kansas. They will then play Concaca Nations League matches against Granada on June 10 in Austin, Texas, and against El Salvador four days later.
The US team will play other preparatory matches in Europe next September.
The United States will start their participation in the World Cup in Qatar on November 21 against Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. They play England four days later and close their group against Iran on November 29.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”