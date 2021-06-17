Colombia’s Tatiana Toro, who will run MSRI in the US – Science – Life

Located on campus University of California, The MSRI It is one of the world’s leading collaborative research centers in mathematics, attracting more than 1,700 visiting researchers annually. A place where, by its own description, breakthroughs are made, areas of research established, and great careers launched.

exit from National University of ColumbiaTatiana Toru will become the sixth director in the institute’s 40-year history. He succeeds David Eisenbaud, who held this position for 20 years.

Professor Toru’s involvement with MSRI began during her higher education at Stanford University in the 1980s, when she attended one of the institute’s first summer graduate schools.

Since 1997, she has been deeply involved in MSRI’s research programs and has served on the Scientific Advisory Steering Committee since 2016 and as Co-Chair since 2018.

According to Mark Richards, President and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Washington, the appointment of Professor Torow recognizes her accomplishments as a mathematician, educator, and advocate for diversity and access in the field of mathematics.

According to the statement issued by MSRI regarding the appointment, Professor Toru as the new director will build on her longstanding relationship with the Institute to continue her mission of supporting research, nurturing talent, and promoting an appreciation of mathematics. By the general public in the United States and abroad.

His career path includes a strong focus on serving the mathematics community, including extensive mentoring of students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Your commitment to addressing issues of equality and including underrepresented groups in the mathematics sciences is a guiding principle everywhere you engage.

MSRI has played a pivotal role in the development of the mathematical sciences and its workforce over the past four decades. Now more than ever, he is called upon to lead society in a post-pandemic world, facilitating mathematical research at the highest level,” stated Dr.

His main lines of research revolve around the interface of partial differential equations, harmonic analysis, arithmetic of variables and geometric measurement theory.

His main working hypothesis is that under the right lens, things that might appear highly irregular at first glance exhibit measurable regular properties. His work establishes unexpected bridges between these areas of mathematics, opening up new avenues of research.

*With information from MSRI

